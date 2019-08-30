“What is wrong with it, if I pull up in a Benz oh…What is wrong with it, if I cash out for my boys oh/If I buy my mama house oh/I want to put a smile on your face oh”, the young creative genius quizzes in the mid-tempo jam.

The song questions everything about poverty and economic hardships.

However, Mista Myles believes that only God can grant equal wealth – hence the song “Pray”.

The song is accompanied by a simple studio shot visual directed by Kofi Awuah II.

Stream the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid review with us.