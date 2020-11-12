Davido announced the album release date and cover artwork featuring his son, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., and guest appearances from top international musicians.

According to Davido, he has been through ‘crazy times’ this year and ‘through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead.’

He said he has found hope in human and creative form and glad to share with his loyal fans.

The “Fall” hitmaker revealed this in an Instagram post, saying: “I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’”.

The tracklist includes collaborations with Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Young Thug and Africa’s own Mayorkun, Mugeez, Sho Madjozi, and Bella Shmurda.

Ghana’s Mugeez of R2Bees fame appeared on “Mebe” (track 11) where he lends Davido a few Twi words to sing.

When the artwork dropped, Ghanaians on Twitter couldn’t hide their joy.

“Who teach @davido okuku s3 Ku. Herh. Nice one. Mugeez kill the track tho,” tweeted by ‘Ghost Stories’.

Twitter user ‘Jason’ tweeted: “Davido choose Mugeez over stoneBwoy. My condolences to Bhim Nation and their president.”

“Social media na ma nipa y3 relevant aa anka obiaa nfeature Mugeez. Not loud on social media but keeps going,” Benopa Onyx tweeted.

'Essel Guy' tweeted: “Mugeez is one Artiste u can never hate...........just a lil weed and its already a hit song. Top Top Don.”

The album is scheduled for release on Friday, November 13, 2020.