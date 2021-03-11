The ceremony held on November 30, 2020, honoured Luminary DMR, who is the CEO of Development Means Reform Records (DMR Records), for his persistent hard work and resounding success in rapidly improving the music system, the youth empowerment.

Amb. Ologun Seun William, in his words, “the Youth Council created this Leadership award to Honour youths that have distinguished themselves in their various capacity and professions in West Africa”.

Furthermore, he said the council deems it fit to bestow this honour as EYC Ambassador with Thomas Sankara Leadership Award of Excellence as ECOWAS Youth Ambassador for his service to humanity and youth empowerment across West Africa especially in Ghana.

He later mentioned few West Africa Youths that have been encouraged with this honour the likes of Ubi Franklin, Alex Sowemimo, Linda Ikeji and Seyi Tinubu.

“We commend your philanthropic gesture through your LUMI-DMR Foundation to the people and most importantly the needy during and before the COVID-19 pandemic in raising the hope of the commoners and extending hand of love to everyone.

Musician Luminary DMR named ECOWAS Youth Council Ambassador

“It is great to identify with ambitious young minds like you and people of unquestionable character. As young leaders, we are proud of you as a man of high character with reputable antecedents. We celebrate your excellence in leadership and integrity you have built over time, identifying opportunities and building relationships to set achievable goals,” Seun William said.

Joseph Luminary Adzrago in his appreciation remarks thanked God almighty and the leadership of West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council for seeing him to be worthy of this prestigious honour.

Luminary DMR is an independent songwriter, performing artist and an Entrepreneur from Accra, Ghana. Lumi-DMR took a long break from active music in pursuant of academia in music.

Lumi is a focused young man, who has patiently worked his career to this day and has strategically positioned his brand to appeal to both the mass market and the corporate fraternity.

Lumi-DMR is the only artist to have partnered with a media house (Joy Prime) to give out relief packages (food items) to persons in need and the less privilege during the COVID 19. He’s the Founder of LUMI-DMR Foundation.