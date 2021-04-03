RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MUSIGA abandoned me when I had stroke - Kunta Kinte

Authors:

Evans Annang

Member of hiplife group Bradez, Kunta Kinte, has disclosed how he was abandoned by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) when he was struck by a partial stroke years ago.

Kunta Kinte

Pulse Ghana

The rapper said the Union did not offer any assistance financially or psychologically to him during his crisis.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Akoma FM, Kunta Kinte, who is the junior brother of hiplife legend, Okyeame Kwame said he is a registered member of MUSIGA, yet they abandoned me.

Reacting to rumors of his elder brother, Okyeame Kwame ignoring him when his sickness got tougher, the rapper said that fans should pay no attention to such false news.

“Okyeame Kwame is a very wonderful person and a lot of people don’t know his contributions as far as my health is concerned,” he confessed.

“He has paid for the services of all the doctors I’ve dealt with throughout these years. I have doctors who come to my house to check up on me every now and then.

“All bills on Okyeame Kwame and I think that’s amazing,“ Kunta Kinte said.

The 'One Gallon' hitmaker suffered a stroke some years ago while he was a student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Kunta Kinte explained that his stroke was caused by the nurse on duty at the hospital he was admitted to.

He indicated that he was down with malaria and his friends decided to take him to a nearby hospital on campus.

He added that upon the arrival at the hospital, they met a long queue so they later decided to talk to the Nurse on duty to administer drugs to him immediately since his illness was getting serious.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Captain’s armband thrown to the ground by Ronaldo to be auctioned to save sick baby’s life

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]