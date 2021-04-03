MUSIGA abandoned me when I had stroke - Kunta Kinte

The rapper said the Union did not offer any assistance financially or psychologically to him during his crisis.
Member of hiplife group Bradez, Kunta Kinte, has disclosed how he was abandoned by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) when he was struck by a partial stroke years ago.
In an interview on Akoma FM, Kunta Kinte, who is the junior brother of hiplife legend, Okyeame Kwame said he is a registered member of MUSIGA, yet they abandoned me.
Reacting to rumors of his elder brother, Okyeame Kwame ignoring him when his sickness got tougher, the rapper said that fans should pay no attention to such false news.
“Okyeame Kwame is a very wonderful person and a lot of people don’t know his contributions as far as my health is concerned,” he confessed.
“He has paid for the services of all the doctors I’ve dealt with throughout these years. I have doctors who come to my house to check up on me every now and then.
“All bills on Okyeame Kwame and I think that’s amazing,“ Kunta Kinte said.
The 'One Gallon' hitmaker suffered a stroke some years ago while he was a student at the University of Ghana, Legon.
Kunta Kinte explained that his stroke was caused by the nurse on duty at the hospital he was admitted to.
He indicated that he was down with malaria and his friends decided to take him to a nearby hospital on campus.
He added that upon the arrival at the hospital, they met a long queue so they later decided to talk to the Nurse on duty to administer drugs to him immediately since his illness was getting serious.
