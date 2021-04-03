MUSIGA abandoned me when I had stroke - Kunta Kinte

“He has paid for the services of all the doctors I’ve dealt with throughout these years. I have doctors who come to my house to check up on me every now and then.

“All bills on Okyeame Kwame and I think that’s amazing,“ Kunta Kinte said.

The 'One Gallon' hitmaker suffered a stroke some years ago while he was a student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Kunta Kinte explained that his stroke was caused by the nurse on duty at the hospital he was admitted to.