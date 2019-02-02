Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Wendy disclosed that she could hardly visit any church because her church “don’t criticise me at church and they don’t judge” my art.

She professed her love for the congregation saying, “they accept me for who I am and never look down on me.”

The musician added that she has a close relationship with the head pastor and her music career doesn’t interfere with her relationship with God.

“I talk to my pastor every day and this is my way of hustling. Just because I sing secular music doesn’t mean my heart is not with God. If music is gonna get me money, I think it’s another way to help god’s ministry,” she explained.

adomonline