The "Natural Girl," hitmaker is delighting her fans with this fresh Afrobeat and dancehall-infused track after a decade filled with numerous chart-toppers, multiple award wins, and memorable performances on both local and international stages.
MzVee marks decade with new song 'Destiny'
Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, MzVee, after a while absence, is back on the airwaves and screens with her latest song "Destiny" an incredible journey of marking a decade of consistency and a catalogue of impressive body of work.
"Destiny" offers music enthusiasts a mid-tempo groovy Afrobeat beat infused with a touch of jiggy vibes that carries a relatable message, inspiring those who are working hard to achieve their goals to stay determined and believe in their ability to succeed.
MzVee intends to launch an extensive promotion campaign to reach a broader audience across Africa and beyond.
This release aligns with her upcoming tour in Australia scheduled for November 2023.
