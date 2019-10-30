The event was organized by one of the prestigious broadcasting hubs, High Life Radio in the US. The category was decided by online voters and it features "Kupe Boys Video" and Obroni & fante Woman's prayer".

She dedicated the award to her followers for their immense support and encouragement. She promised to keep putting Ghana on the world map with her hilarious and cooking videos.

