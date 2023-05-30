Nana Ampa releases video for Amina track

In the video directed by himself, Nana Ampa professes his deep love for the beautiful Amina through creative and alluring words.

Nana Ampa in the song, draws correlation between his love for Amina and the high standard set by the likes of Michael Essien, Adebayor, Asamoah Gyan in their football careers.

He vows to be a kind-hearted lover who will shower Amina with gifts and loads of cash to ensure that she doesn’t lack in life.

