ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nana Ampa releases video for Amina track

Pulse Contributor

Ghanaian artiste Nana Ampa has released visuals for his melodious tune, Amina.

Nana Ampa releases video for Amina track
Nana Ampa releases video for Amina track

The video which was released on Sunday, May, 28 2023 on various digital platforms is high quality video that perfectly captures the import of the song.

Recommended articles

In the video directed by himself, Nana Ampa professes his deep love for the beautiful Amina through creative and alluring words.

Nana Ampa in the song, draws correlation between his love for Amina and the high standard set by the likes of Michael Essien, Adebayor, Asamoah Gyan in their football careers.

He vows to be a kind-hearted lover who will shower Amina with gifts and loads of cash to ensure that she doesn’t lack in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The slow-tempo song is already enjoying massive airplay on mainstream and social media platforms and you can check it out below.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif

Black Sherif's satanic signs at concert a marketing strategy - Arnold Biadoo

Capo Tana

Fantana does not have the catalog to parade as the biggest dancehall artiste - Bullgod

Tina Turner: November 26

Tina Turner died after stroke and intestinal cancer battle; Stars and fans pay tributes

Ice Cube.Rich Polk/Getty Images

Ice Cube to sue anyone who uses AI to recreate his voice; says 'AI is demonic'