The highlife gem throws listeners back t o the Gold Coast era where boogieing to the genre which originated from West Africa was fun.

The up-tempo jam is accompanied by a colourful throwback to 1956 music video directed by Kofi Awuah II.

In the video, Nana Boroo appears to be a wealthy man who wields so much power and attracts attention (including the prettiest girls) for his character.

“Fine Boy” music video also features the 90s highlife dance moves from some hot female choreographers.

