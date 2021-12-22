‘Nanka Fantana mpo y3’ - Mona4Reall trolled over poor performance at Bhim Concert (VIDEO)

Held at the Grande Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday, December 21, the concert saw a tall list of guest appearances, including Samini and Jamaican legend Beenie Man.

While most of the performances were enjoyed by the crowd, Mona4Reall’s performance attracted negative reviews from some witnesses and social media users.

Midway through Stonebwoy’s performance, the afro-dancehall star invited Mona4Reall on stage to perform their latest collaboration, titled “Hit.” The song comes off Mona’s debut EP, “Here to Stay.”

The duo opted for a live band performance, which didn’t favour Mona4Reall. Her vocals came out raw and lacked energy and character on stage, and the only time she wowed the crowd was when she twerked.

Immediately her performance video made its way through social media; she was heavily criticised for delivering a poor performance on the night.

“Nanka fantana mpo y3” Instagram user ‘ksinclairsey’ compared her to Fanatana – another struggling female songstress.

Uner ‘skybeinggh’ said: “You think is a joke thing huh! Performing live naah not your style gal.”

“You guys has been using auto tune for her saa.. now you see wetin you kos,” eclippxwan_music added his voice.

Another user ‘ghanabaghost’ commented: “Like the guy at my shs who used to ring the bell for break time ‘kring kring break time please,’ but body no tai mu mom. Ok i dey go bed na ma no ha me.”

“Charley her performance die33 nonono, na what happen to her voice,” ‘fingerzgh’ added.