A lot of fake lives are being lived on social media every passing day and it appears the time has come for those kinds of people to be exposed.

People always read so many meanings into things they see online especially the social media and even to an extent of how visuals and videos deceive people.

Nautyca

Jeffery Gordor, known widely by stage name as Nautyca, has recorded so many hit singles including “Problem” with Akwaboah and his current trending music video dubbed “Social Media” which has got people talking about it and he featured Sarkodie on the song.

In the song Nautyca and Sarkodie expose women on social media as the concept of the whole video portrays the fake lifestyle of women on Instagram, combining the usual activities of mostly women on social media into lyrics for such a mind-blowing song is very interesting.

Watch the video below.