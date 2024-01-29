Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion trends over hot beef online; here's how it started

Nicki Minaj, known for her versatile rap style and flamboyant persona, has been a dominant force in the industry for over a decade, hence, any word from her about rap, topping charts and being the best sparks wild reactions often.

Megan Thee Stallion, on the other hand, rose to fame with her bold lyrics and charismatic performances, quickly becoming a symbol of empowerment in modern rap.

Previously, Nicky Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's interactions hinted at mutual respect, making the recent feud all the more surprising to fans and followers. The now arch rivals collaborated on 'Hot Girl Summer' four years ago.

The social media beef unfolded over several weeks in early 2024, beginning with a seemingly innocuous tweet from Minaj that fans interpreted as a veiled jab at Megan.

Megan responded with a cryptic Instagram post, escalating tensions. This was followed by a series of tweets and stories, where both artists exchanged thinly-veiled insults and accusations.

This triggered a live Instagram session where Minaj addressed the issue indirectly and a tweet from Megan that many interpreted as a direct challenge to Minaj.

While the exact cause of the feud remains unclear, industry insiders suggest it may stem from competition over chart positions or disagreements during a collaborative project. The two rappers have since dropped diss tracks to each other.

Megan titles her track 'Hiss' where she took jabs at Nicki. In response, Nicky dropped 'Big Foot' which have been loaded with wild allegations about Megan Thee Stallion. Listen to the tracks below.