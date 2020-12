The spanking new song is produced by Trendz.

The track carries a heavy dancehall riddim with a blend of afrobeat sound.

'Big Steppa' is a highly anticipated song after Trendz's previous single Omolope which he released early this year and it promises to be an anthem for the festive season leading into the new year.

This is the follow-up single released by Trendz for the year 2020 featuring Peruzzi, who added some new flows to leave your speaker glued.