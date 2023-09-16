ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians call out 'Marlian Record' amidst artist Mohbad's death

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Over 50,000 signatures have been collected in a petition originating from Nigeria, urging for the prohibition of the 'Marlian Music Label' in the aftermath of the tragic demise of its former artist, Mohbad.

Mohbad

While the authorities are currently conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's passing, devoted fans are fervently demanding consequences for the music label.

The petition's main thrust is to "BAN" the Marlian Music Label, with a considerable number of people supporting the call for action.

In the wake morning of September 12, music lovers and fans of Mohbad woke up to the devasting news of the sudden passing of the young famed artist who was aged 27

This unfortunate news has uproared social media generating conversations with many netizens expressing their grieves and sorrow for Mohbad's demise

Meanwhile, Samson Erinfolami Balogun, the controversial socialite widely recognized as Sam Larry, has categorically refuted any involvement in the demise of the singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

These denials have emerged in response to the public's reactions, which ensued after an old video surfaced depicting an incident in which Mohbad was subjected to an assault by a group of individuals, purportedly under the leadership of Sam Larry, during a video shoot.

