Nigerians call out 'Marlian Record' amidst artist Mohbad's death

The petition's main thrust is to "BAN" the Marlian Music Label, with a considerable number of people supporting the call for action.

In the wake morning of September 12, music lovers and fans of Mohbad woke up to the devasting news of the sudden passing of the young famed artist who was aged 27

This unfortunate news has uproared social media generating conversations with many netizens expressing their grieves and sorrow for Mohbad's demise

Meanwhile, Samson Erinfolami Balogun, the controversial socialite widely recognized as Sam Larry, has categorically refuted any involvement in the demise of the singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.