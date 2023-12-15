Nii Osabu and the Afro Boys Band—“Music has always been my first love.”

Afro Boys Band Pulse Ghana

Before performing on stage, Nii Osabu and his band members dress entirely in white, symbolizing cleanliness. Adorned with sacred leaves around their necks, they ward off evil spirits while inviting positive energy. Once on stage, they perform barefoot, establishing a direct connection to nature.

“My biggest motivation for performing on stage is to bring joy to people,” expresses Nii Osabu. Before every performance, they start with prayers, calling to the Almighty and ancestors for a successful show. Following this, they pour a libation, typically water or any alcoholic drink. With his band, Nii Osabu wants to promote African culture, particularly Ga culture. Their music draws inspiration from African rhythms such as Highlife, Adowa, Agbaja, Kpanlogo, and Sisaala.

Afro Boys Band at One Corner Garden in Accra Pulse Ghana

When asked about the band's future goals, Nii Osabu emphasizes: “Our dream is to share our music with the world beyond Africa. We dream to tour Europe and Asia while inspiring youth to embrace African traditional music. This music represents us, and we aim to influence the younger generation to follow this path.”