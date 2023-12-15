His father, a musician himself, introduced him to the world of music. Whenever Nii Osabu was surrounded by music, he felt at peace. At the age of 10, he began composing music, and at 15, he recorded his first songs. In 2018, Nii Osabu initiated the Afro Boys Band in Jamestown, Accra. By then, the 5-people band was only a two-member band.
Nii Osabu and the Afro Boys Band—“Music has always been my first love.”
Richmond Nii Teiko Osabu, known as Nii Osabu, is the founder and lead singer of the Afro Boys Band. Being in the world of music for over 22 years, Nii Osabu’s lifelong passion resonates in every performance.
Before performing on stage, Nii Osabu and his band members dress entirely in white, symbolizing cleanliness. Adorned with sacred leaves around their necks, they ward off evil spirits while inviting positive energy. Once on stage, they perform barefoot, establishing a direct connection to nature.
“My biggest motivation for performing on stage is to bring joy to people,” expresses Nii Osabu. Before every performance, they start with prayers, calling to the Almighty and ancestors for a successful show. Following this, they pour a libation, typically water or any alcoholic drink. With his band, Nii Osabu wants to promote African culture, particularly Ga culture. Their music draws inspiration from African rhythms such as Highlife, Adowa, Agbaja, Kpanlogo, and Sisaala.
When asked about the band's future goals, Nii Osabu emphasizes: “Our dream is to share our music with the world beyond Africa. We dream to tour Europe and Asia while inspiring youth to embrace African traditional music. This music represents us, and we aim to influence the younger generation to follow this path.”
Nii Osabu's passion for music extends to his profession as a microbiologist. While the connection between music and microbiology might not be immediately seen, he explains: “There is a connection between music and microbiology, especially during the pandemic. I used my music for educating people.” Presently, music might be Nii Osabu's part-time job, but as he affirms, music has always been his first love.
