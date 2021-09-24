No Devil! Nanky shows how it's done the Ampiano way with new jam

Hence, it wouldn’t be a complete endeavor if the gifted crooner, Nanky, doesn’t cement the process with his dope vocal skills and versatile flair as displayed on this tune.

Produced by the hitmaking music genius, Streetbeatz, the Amapiano infused instrumentation is just right for the message that No Devil carries.

The Cassette hitmaker is simply sounding a fair warning to all haters and enemies who wish to double-cross him on his level but he specifies that he is far gone and no devil can destroy his success.