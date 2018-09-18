Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album

news

Ghana's Rap Dacta, Okyeame Kwame, has held a listening session of his upcoming album for stakeholders in the music industry ahead of its release.

The session which took place at the Roots Apartment Hotel in Accra on Monday 17th September, 2018 was attended by the media, music analysts, musicians and dignitaries from the corporate world.

Eight songs from the 10-track album were played to the audience. They were therefore given the opportunity to assess the songs and make suggestions for consideration before the album is finally released on 14th December, 2018.

The album features Afriyie Wutah, Kurl Songs, Kwan Pa band, Wiyaala, Yaa Yaa, Atongo Simba and Fancy Gadam.

Others are Wulomei, Kidi, Ebo Taylor, Feli Nuna and Kuami Eugene.

The songs represent the 10 regions and their cultures, bringing rhythms together through music, videos and paraphernalia.

According to Okyeame Kwame, the purpose of the ‘Made In Ghana’ project is to imbue a sense of national pride, foster music tourism and expose indigenous music fusion.

Broadcaster Abeiku Santana, venerated highlife artiste Rex Omar, astute music producer Mark Okraku Mante Kojo Akoto Boateng of Citi FM and General Manager of Gh One TV Astus Ahiable were among some of the stakeholders who graced the programme.

Speaking at the session, Abeiku Santana who is also a tourism advocate highlighted the significance of the 'Made In Ghana' album to tourism in Ghana.

"Let's commend Okyeame Kwame for celebrating the pride of Ghana by bringing cultures of the regions in one album," he said.

The first single of the 'Made In Ghana' album will be released in October, 2018.

Most importantly, one song will be launched every month at a location in the home region of the featured artiste.

Okyeame Kwame is known for hit songs like 'Woara,' 'Sika,' 'Faithful,' 'Small Small,' among others.