According to her, Okyeame Kwame – who served as the P.R.O of MUSIGA during Obour’s regime – was paid less than he deserved, adding that the rapper and Rex Omar forfeited their monthly stipends to keep MUSIGA’s Chartered Accountant at the time.

Her comment comes following an allegation musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley levelled against her husband.

According to Gyedu Blay, Okyeame Kwame was given GHC50,000 by Obour out of a GHC 2 million the government of Ghana gave to MUSIGA and refused to pay pack.

Okyeame Kwame reacted to the allegation with a writ which orders Gyedu Blay to retract his statement within 72-hours or will face the law.

But his wife, in a lengthy statement, highlighted everything that happened at MUSIGA during Okyeame Kwame’s tenure.

In a long Instagram post, she said: “It is a shame that it must come to this; that a person my husband calls uncle, mentor, Gyedu Blay Ambolley (a person old enough to be his father), can perpetrate lies about his reputation and character; Current case in question being his interview at 3FM, stating that he has proof ("documents"), that my husband, received GHC 50,000 from Obour @obourbice as a loan from the Creative arts fund of GHC 2 million which he did not pay back.

Apart from the fact that this statement is a total fabrication and untrue I am in utter shock that a person old enough to be my husband's father who should know better can maliciously lie confidently about something that has never happened.

NOW THE TRUTH : Okyeame Kwame has never taken GHC50,000 from Obour, never taken GHC50,000 from Musiga, never taken GHC50,000 from Musiga and Obour during his time as president, he has never taken GHC50,000 from any agency, institution, business or company that is associated with Musiga and Obour, and has never taken any amount from any institution that is associated with Musiga directly or indirectly that he never paid in full as fabricated by Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

Whoever cares to know must note that for the whole 1 year or so that he worked at Musiga, the net total of all monies he was given for driving to meetings, sharing his experiences and late night brainstorming was less than GHC 3000. This is because, the chartered accountant that the Musiga administration had hired would not work unless she was paid GHC 400 more to what she was already getting. My husband and uncle Rex Omar forfeited the GHC 200 each a month that they would have gotten as stipend so that the accountant could be paid professionally. My husband paid the Ghana cedi equivalent of USD 5000 as tuition for his Masters Degree in Marketing Strategy at the University of Ghana Business School to acquire the knowledge he shared with Musiga out of love for the Union during his time of work at Musiga.

It is a chronic addiction in this country that SOME people spew black 'clouds of exhaust' without proof, calling it "my truth" This is NOT our truth. It is THE TRUTH!!!”