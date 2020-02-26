Gyedu, in an interview with TV3 on February 23, claimed that the former President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour, shared the GHc2 million that was given to the union by the government to some selected musicians.

Asked who these musicians were, the veteran musician mentioned Okyeame Kwame, Bessa Simons, Ben Brako and TiC as some of the beneficiaries.

Reacting to this, Okyeame Kwame, through his lawyers, has said the statement is defamatory and that it puts him in a ‘bad light and has lowered his image in the minds of right meaning Ghanaians’.

The writ ordered Gyedu Blay to withdraw the statement within 72 hours and should be done through the same medium.

In an Instagram post, Okyeame Kwame said ‘Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has perpetrated untrue fabricated lies about my character and reputation’.

It reads: “I will like to tell my business partners, stakeholders and my fans that Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has perpetrated untrue fabricated lies about my character and reputation. However, my lawyers are handling it. Thank you all for the support.

It is my honest prayer that Gyedu Blay Ambolley, will do the needful which includes but not limited to due diligence, retraction and apology before the 72-hour duration given him.

I hope this scripture will not be true in his case (Proverbs 16:18). Hopefully, this will not be a case study for testing the law of the land.”