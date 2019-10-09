Reacting to the Ghanaian’s hot verses on the cypher, M.I was simply in awe, describing Sarkodie as “excellent”.

“This is just excellence.. one of the best rap verses I have ever heard.. up there with @TumiMolekane verse at Sway!!! Take a bow king @Sarkodie .. wow wow wow,” he tweeted.

Sarkodie was over the weekend adjudged winner of the “Best International flow” at the 2019 BET Hip-hop Awards.

The Ghanaian rapper beat off stiff competition from rappers like Tory Lanez, Nasty C and Falz to win the prestigious award.

The Sarkcess record label boss was subsequently pitched against popular French rapper Kalash on this year’s cypher.

Sarkodie

He delivered flawlessly and came in with some hot bars which tackled different topics about Africa.

He touched on African beauty (went hard on bleaching), democracy and politics, foreign influence on the African political landscape through investments and the most importantly, slavery.

Sarkodie has since received rave reviews from far and near, including commendations from other rappers in Africa.