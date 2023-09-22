Passion Unleashed: Fuse ODG's '3eak a.m. (Waistline)' is a must-listen

With sultry lyrics and infectious Afrobeats rhythms, 3eak a.m. paints a vivid picture of a night filled with romance and sensuality.

When all the restaurants are closed, with a little drink in his cup, Fuse ODG enjoys the dance of desire that is ignited by the irresistible whine of a woman's waist.

Fuse ODG has consistently taken the music world by storm with his undeniable talent and global hits, but for the first time, fans will hear this musical sensation singing in a way that will leave them wondering what could be next for FUSE ODG. An Album maybe?

3eak a.m. will be accompanied by a sexy, yet classy and visually captivating music video.