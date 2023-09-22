3eak a.m. is due to get all the girls whining their waistlines to the bass line on repeat!
Passion Unleashed: Fuse ODG's '3eak a.m. (Waistline)' is a must-listen
Fuse ODG, globally acclaimed and chart-topping afrobeat sensation, shows his versatility with this beautifully sensual and intoxicating afrobeat banger, 3eak a.m.
Recommended articles
With sultry lyrics and infectious Afrobeats rhythms, 3eak a.m. paints a vivid picture of a night filled with romance and sensuality.
When all the restaurants are closed, with a little drink in his cup, Fuse ODG enjoys the dance of desire that is ignited by the irresistible whine of a woman's waist.
Fuse ODG has consistently taken the music world by storm with his undeniable talent and global hits, but for the first time, fans will hear this musical sensation singing in a way that will leave them wondering what could be next for FUSE ODG. An Album maybe?
3eak a.m. will be accompanied by a sexy, yet classy and visually captivating music video.
In line with the 3eak a.m. vibe, Fuse ODG will be giving the ladies the chance to get involved in the #WhineandDineChallenge on all social platforms.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh