The Ghanaian musician at the wake of the novel covid-19 virus claiming over thousands of lives across the globe has run to the studio to dish out a new song about the pandemic.

The song titled “Coronavirus” spreads the awareness of how Ghanaians are to take care of themselves in these crucial times. However, Patapaa did not his usual rap style on the track, he only spoke on the safety precautions people must adhere to, over the fast tempo beat.

Sharing artwork of the song to annouce its realease, Patapaa wrote "CoronaVirus Let’s stay Safe and Limit our Moves #Pa2PaSojas 🙏 Banger out Check it" Listen to the song below and don’t forget your reviews are welcome via our comment section.