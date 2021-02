According Agona Swedru-native, he is still processing the disappointment he received in 2018 after the organisers overlooked his “One Corner” hit song for the “Most Popular Song of the Year” award.

He told GNA Entertainment that he would not be part of the awards in the foreseeable future till the organisers change their approach of awarding thriving musicians.

“The idea of awarding musicians is not something bad and the VGMA had been in existence for a very long time,” he told GNA. “I’m still not happy about the disappointment back in 2018 after my ‘One Corner’ hit song failed to win an award despite its positive impact on the global stage.”

“I have decided not to partake in the awards scheme but I wish them well and urge them to do the right things.”

Patapaa was also unhappy over recent comments by Shatta Wale who sarcastically labelled him as an underground artiste.

“I was very shocked when I was labelled an underground artiste considering my impressive records.”

“My songs are played globally and have appeared on some big international platforms with some American musicians like Chris Brown dancing to it and for me, no musician in Ghana can match this record,” he said.