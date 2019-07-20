Dictionary.com defines Sco pa tu mana is a "nonsense" phrase made popular by a rap by the Ghanaian musician Patapaa.

While Urbans Dictionary says the phrase has various meanings depending on context and can be used in a variety of ways.

How is Sco pa tu mana used?

Urban Dictionary gave two examples about the usage of the gibberish word.

"Fat girls usually have tighter "scopatumana" and "This red dress reminds me of our "scopatumana."

"I really be walking around saying, “ sco pa tu mana” without even knowing what I’m saying," according to Dictionary's example.

Both dictionaries trace the origin of the word to Ghana but according to Dictionary, curious fans have discovered that sco pa tu mana coincidentally resembles expressions in Hawaiian, Malay, and Indonesian.

Patapaa was featured in the song “Daavi Neba” by fellow Ghanaian artist Kawoula Biov, which was released on YouTube on April 3, 2019. On it, Patapaa raps what became transcribed as sco pa tu mana.

The phrase inspired the Skopatumana Challenge, where people post videos of themselves rapping Patapaa's lyrics.