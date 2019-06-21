He Kicked off the “Emergence Africa Tour” in Ghana and took it to Kenya where he toured major radio and television stations in Nairobi.

The “Emergence” media tour took him to Lolwe TV, Switch TV, MaishaMagic East, Hot96 FM, among others.

Olisa Franklin gave a thrilling performance live on East Africa’s biggest TV show “10/10” on Citizen TV in Nairobi.

Olisa Franklin’s visit to Uganda took him to NBS TV’s biggest show “After 5”, NTV , Record TV, Sparkle TV, Urban TV as well as Hot 100 FM, Galaxy FM , and X FM.

“Emergence Africa Tour: is Olisa Franklin’s opportunity to tell two sides of his story, documenting his experiences in Nigeria and Ghana as well as the musical influences he has picked up in both countries over the years to the Rest of Africa.

The “Emergence Africa Tour” has one more stop to make in South Africa, and then the tour takes its turn to Europe and North America.