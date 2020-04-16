According to him, the relief loans and food meant for citizens affected in the lockdown areas are being looted by the politicians and their party members.

His statement didn’t target any political party or group as he usually does. This time, he generalised it.

He further accused the police service of brutalities against citizens, adding that personal hygiene is not observed by the service.

Pastors and preachers of the gospel also got their share. He said they are waiting for the pandemic to vanish so they can continue performing miracles.

He made these allegations during the release of his latest single, titled “PPP” featuring M3NSA.

He captioned the music video to the song in an Instagram post: “Corona is here…Politicians are using the relief loans to feed only themselves & party members.

Police are slapping hungry citizens & not washing their hands before or after. Pastors are waiting for covid19 to go so they can perform their miracles again.

This is a curse to all the evil ones.”

Watch the video below.