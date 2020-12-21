From Amarae’s visually appealing “Fancy” production, Kuami Eugene’s party-themed “Open Gate” visual, Efya’s club scene and top-notch graphics infused visual for “The One” to Medikal’s upgraded drill vibes in “La Hustle” remix visual, the year 2020 has been endowed with exceptional visuals – despite the coronavirus curse.

Below, we show you superior, top-notch visuals that dominated our screens in 2020.

Wendy Shay - H. I. T (Haters in Tears) feat. Shatta Wale

After calling Ghanaians to ‘wake up’, she woke herself up with her visual techniques, dishing out a classic visual that, in retrospect, demonstrates her creative space slope. She wouldn’t take all the credit for “H.I.T” visual which features Shatta Wale but deserves huge credit because the visual would be thrown into the trash can if it didn’t meet her expectation. The visual for “H.I.T” shows there’s no limit to green screens.

King Promise - Sisa

The Teshie-Nungua native’s struggle from a perfect companion in "Sisa" transcends into a visual which offers mixed-feelings. Babs Direction brought out King Promise’s acting talent. From the opening scene to the ending, King Promise exhibited ultimate emotions and a class act.

Kuami Eugene - Open Gate

The Lynx Entertainment label star brought all the current stars together for a party-themed anthem. Humour, hype and dance clashed in one rib-cracking yet tantalising scenes. The star-studded visual features Nana Aba Anamoah, Clemento Suarez, SDK, Made in Ghana and more.

Amaarae - Fancy

Amaarae is sick! In creative visualisation, she has a third eye. She brought fashion and colours to life in "Fancy" – her best song in 2020. The cinematic visual is gripping, considering her costume and scene choices, coupled with her sensual vocal.

Medikal - La Hustle remix feat. Criss Waddle & Joey B

It’s a drill with a party scene and plenty of twerking and big booties on show in “La Hustle”. Though the genre is more violent and most of the visuals coming from the US and UK include such scenes, Medikal opted for a more calm, relaxing and sensual scenes.

Mona4Reall - Badder Than

It’s her first shot and first kill. Mona4Reall’s vocal ability has been doubted by many but her visual for her debut single, "Badder Than', is yet to be criticised – a signal that she did something right, and we kind of agree. She picked up the famous phrase from “Magic Mirror” animation and twisted it in the fierce opening scene and capped with party scenes featuring some hotties, including Efia Odo.

Stonebwoy - Ever Lasting

Stonebwoy is picky when it comes to sounds as well as visuals. The Burniton Music Group label owner dished out a glossy, more savoury and satisfying visual for “Ever Lasting”. The song which comes off "Anloga Junction” album has received massive airplay, but more importantly, he added a gripping visual which has extended his airplay to TV. The black and white visual features some insane 3D anime, choreography and cameo appearances from his beautiful family.

Sarkodie - Gimme Way feat. Prince Bright

We will bet on Sarkodie a hundred times when it comes to ritzy, posh and on-top-of-the-roof visual – and “Gimme Way” is just archetype. In the visual, Sarkodie and Prince Bright of Buk-Bak fame hit the streets, take over rooftops and abandoned warehouses with choreographers and stuntmen to perform the song. Not to forget the satisfying POVs.

R2Bees - Yawa feat. Sarkodie

You know the Tema boys will never desert when it comes to rich street visuals. Though they had a relatively bad year, “Yawa” is one of the party songs which is driving millions of music lovers crazy. The song comes with street-themed visual which features cameo appearances from internet sensations, Made in Ghana and Kweku GH.

Efya - The One feat. Tiwa Savage

Efya’s powerful vocal clashed with another powerful songstress, Tiwa Savage, in a powerful yet simple visual. She brought a whole club and ‘bad girl’ vibe in “The One” – with the exception of Tiwa Savage’s scenes.