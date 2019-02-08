Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, passed on exactly a year ago through a gory car crash which happened on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Ebony, who was signed to Bullet’s RuffTown/Midas Touch Records, had released a few hit records before her untimely death.

She won the “Artiste of the Year” award at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and also won the “Female Act of the Year” at the 2018 3Music Awards posthumously. She won several posthumous awards too.

Aside from the awards, Ebony Reigns dominated the airwaves with her records, and even one year after her death, she is still reigning.

Pulse Entertainment Editor, David Mawuli has compiled a list of Ebony’s hottest jams that are still reigning.

"Konkonsa Police"

"Sponsor"

"Poison"

"Date Ur Fada"

"Hustle"

"Kupe"

"Dancefloor"

"Turn on the Light"

"Aseda"

"Maame Hw3"