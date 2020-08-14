The Kumasi-native is known for dishing out contemporary hip-hop classics, but he didn’t want the fire in “Jumpin” to quench.

So, he hooked up with one of Ghana’s finest rappers, Flowking Stone, to revive the spirit in the mid-tempo jam.

The song is accompanied by a party-theme visual featuring a cameo appearance from all-round entertainer, Lil Win.

Directed by Mysta Bruce, the visual depicts the PeeNation Records label owner as a party animal, surrounded by some hotties who gave the director some sizzling angels.

Watch the official music video for “Jumpin” remix by Ypee featuring Flowking Stone below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.