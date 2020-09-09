In an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, the Vodafone Ghana Music Award Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year clarified the story that has been trending on Twitter.

Despite admitting to seeing the trend and getting so many calls and messages around it, Ras Kuuku disclosed that all his awards are with his manager and he does does not think the VGMA Award is missing.

He, however, said he would have to check with his manager since he was on set shooting and would meet him to confirm. For him, he said there was no way the award could be missing.

Ras Kuuku

“I’ve been receiving so many messages from bloggers and family members, friends and other people asking if the award is missing,” Ras Kuuku told Pulse.com.gh.

“I don’t think it is missing because the award is with my manager. All the awards being won by Ras Kuuku is with him.

“I saw him yesterday but we are shooting a video today so I would be going to him later to find out if the award is missing but I don’t think the award is missing.

“The award belongs to us, the ghetto youth. If it’s for you, come and take!”

The Ghanaian musician beat competition from Samini, Jupitar, Epixode, AKA Songtress and J Derobie to win the award in the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.