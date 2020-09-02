According to the Ghanaian musician who was crowned Ghana's Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the just-ended 2020 VGMA, he finds priceless peace at the cemetery.

During an interview on Y FM said, the 'Show Dem Love' singer said "we relax in the ‘saman puom’ (cemetery); We chat with the dead. Imagine you go through the sun hustling the whole day, you can take a break, sit at the cemetery and relax".

Ras Kuuku disclosed that the inspiration behind most of his songs came to him at the cemetery and that is one major reason he doesn’t joke with his cemetery relaxation. "I can just go to the studio and ask the engineer to play a beat and I freestyle. I don’t sit and write songs. All my songs are freestyle, " adomonline.com quoted him to have said.

Ras Kuuku

The first time VGMA winner says he has decided to come out with an album titled, ‘Kuntunkununku the Heaviest’. Explaining that the word ‘Kuntunkununku’ is one of the names of the Almighty and it also reminds him of Osagyefo Kuntununku, the first King of Akyem.