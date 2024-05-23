Ras Kuuku calls out Kofi Kinaata for deleting his verse on their song

"A lot of people have been doing things to me in this industry; I’ve just been keeping quiet," Kuuku said.

Speculating on the reason behind the removal, Ras Kuuku playfully suggested that his verse might have been better than Kofi Kinaata’s, which prompted a re-recording.

"Maybe my verse was harder than his. Because the first one he sang, his words were thick; I gave the song a lighter voice. So maybe after listening to my verse, they made him sing it again," he said.

Despite the initial disappointment, Ras Kuuku emphasised that there was no bad blood between him and Kofi Kinaata. "I don't have any issue with him. Kofi is my brother, so I kept it cool," Kuuku stated.

When asked if he would collaborate with Kofi Kinaata again, Ras Kuuku declined, stating, "No, I've got so many verses. I won't do it again."

The revelation adds another layer to the story behind 'Effiakuma Love,' a track that has captivated many fans since its release. Ras Kuuku’s candid comments shed light on the sometimes challenging dynamics within the music industry, where creative decisions can lead to unexpected changes.