Ras Kuuku calls out Kofi Kinaata for deleting his verse on their song

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM on May 23, 2024, Ras Kuuku shared that he originally produced a verse for the song back in 2020, only to find it removed when the track was re-released.
"A lot of people have been doing things to me in this industry; I’ve just been keeping quiet," Kuuku said.
Speculating on the reason behind the removal, Ras Kuuku playfully suggested that his verse might have been better than Kofi Kinaata’s, which prompted a re-recording.
"Maybe my verse was harder than his. Because the first one he sang, his words were thick; I gave the song a lighter voice. So maybe after listening to my verse, they made him sing it again," he said.
Despite the initial disappointment, Ras Kuuku emphasised that there was no bad blood between him and Kofi Kinaata. "I don't have any issue with him. Kofi is my brother, so I kept it cool," Kuuku stated.
When asked if he would collaborate with Kofi Kinaata again, Ras Kuuku declined, stating, "No, I've got so many verses. I won't do it again."
The revelation adds another layer to the story behind 'Effiakuma Love,' a track that has captivated many fans since its release. Ras Kuuku’s candid comments shed light on the sometimes challenging dynamics within the music industry, where creative decisions can lead to unexpected changes.
Despite this setback, Ras Kuuku continues to remain positive and focused on his music career. His willingness to speak openly about his experiences highlights his resilience and dedication to his craft.