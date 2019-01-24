Commissioned by Apple Music, the short documentary titled “A Great Day in Accra” captures the old and new hiplife musicians who have made impacts in Ghana and beyond with the popular genre.

Self-proclaimed pioneer of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, fast rapper Okyeame Kwame, veteran femcee Abrewa Nana, veteran record producer Da Hammer, new school rappers; Joey B, Akan, Kwesi Arthur, Kirani Ayat, E.L, Guru and producer DJ Breezy, and other performers were featured in the documentary.

Prince Gyasi said: “As a creative, it’s important for me to have the freedom to tell the truth through my art. I was happy to shoot my series, ‘A Great Day in Accra,’ here in Independence Square, where Martin Luther King Jr. watched Kwame Nkrumah declare Ghana’s freedom back in 1957. By reuniting and photographing both old and new hiplife artists, I’m letting the rest of the world know about the genre’s impact in Ghana and beyond. People need to hear about the culture, the source of our rhythm, our music, what influences our arts. It’s our history from our perspective. I want to make sure the new generation doesn’t lose their identity or forget about the pioneers who paved the way for them to lift their own voices.”

Watch a snippet of the documentary below.