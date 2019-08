Other personalities to grace the mega launch include, Roman Father of Atinka FM.

The album titled, “Menye Wo Den Na Maye Wo Den” will be happening at Opambourkrom, Ahenema Kokoben at the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center at exactly 7:30 a.m.

Prophet One is gifted with the talent of music from above and has never relented on his talent, though he is into full prophetic ministry, Sean City reports.

He has been writing songs for many gospel musicians in the country including Ernest Opoku.