The song titled 'Onua' talks about the need to love one another. The song with a groovy beat and catchy lyrics, is of no doubt an instant hit, and a song that you need to add to our playlist.

'Onua' has been timely released to calm tension among electorates as Ghana heads to the polls this Monday December 7th. Before this, Richy Rymz has over the years proven to be a force to reckon with in this music industry and once again, Onua is another testimony.

The new song comes with an offcialll video directed by Bra Shizzle. Watch it below and don't forget your reviews are welcome.