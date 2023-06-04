Ruth Adjei bags Global Music Awards nomination in South Africa

She has also been nominated as the Gospel Artiste of the Year by the Global Beauty and Art Industry Festival and the 2023 Jupiter Media Awards at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Ruth Adjei has been touted as one of the hottest musicians when it comes to the new phase of gospel music.

Last month, Ruth Adjei beat off top competitors to be adjudged the gospel artist of the year at the just-ended Ghana Youth Entertainment Awards 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also been awarded as the gospel artiste of the year by the Global TikTok Awards.

Already, there is a whole new level of anticipation that has started building up after she released her new song titled 'Same Old God'.