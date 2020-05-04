The song, per the TMC Music Records singer, was triggered by the world’s frequent battles with loss and adversity.

Particularly in these times, during which the globe is grappling with the COVID-19 crisis, Nate intends for the song to provide strength for people to ride the crisis out.

The record, his third single, was produced by Tom Beats, whereas the accompanying video for it was directed by Reel Films.

Sami Nate, 22, was born Samuel Fiifi Asante. He names afro-pop as his preferred genre of expression, and signed his TMC Music deal in 2018.

