According to him, Samini used his craft to put Ghana on the map but allowed himself to be used by industry players.

Shatta Wale was discussing the welfare and current status of Ghanaian musicians on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.

He said artistes must begin to demand their worth, adding that most Ghanaian musicians pretend everything is okay but are suffering in reality.

Shatta Wale and Samini

“Gone are the days we were talking about Samini but nobody is talking about Samini now and I feel so bad. That is a legend. Samini tried to put Ghana on the map but people used him so much that he wasn’t aware,” Shatta Wale said.

“Now he’s aware of it. Samini was a great musician but if most musicians like him will come out and tell the story about the industry and how it goes like, people like Sarkodie and people you’re mentioning wouldn’t be behaving like the way they’re behaving in the industry.”

The “My level” hit maker also emphasised that making money is his topmost priority in music, rather than winning awards.

He said growing his bank account is more important than the prestige that comes with awards.

“People want to win awards, put it in their rooms and watch it every day, and feel good about it. But if I take you to my room right now I have a lot of awards that I can’t take a loan with it.

“I have awards that when I go to the embassy and I say give me visa for this award they won’t give me, unless I pass through the right channel. I believe that awards come, but I always tell my team that money comes before prestige,” Shatta Wale added.