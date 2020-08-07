According to the 'Linda' singer, the musical battle slatted between the other two dancehall acts should have happened between himself and Shatta Wale. "So in that case who am I also going to clash because I am still in here," he said.

Samini, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Responding to Samini's comment, Yoggy Doggy said " Samini has shocked me because if even some clash should go on, it should be me Yoggy Doggy and Samini. I don't know he said he is disappointed in Stonebwoy".

Yoggy Doddy who now lives in the UK added that " People he can clash is either me or his father Sonni Balli. Even Samini me and we have some unfinished business." Yoggy Doggy also mentioned that he excited about the clash but the organizers should widen it ton include other acts.

Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.