Sammy Flex is the best manager I have had in my career – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale spoke for the first time since the release of his 'KONEKT' album earlier this month. The artist, who has faced challenges in past managerial relationships, remained without a manager for an extended period until the decision to welcome Sammy Flex into his team.
Ghanaian Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, has showered accolades on his manager, Sammy Flex, acknowledging him as the best manager he has had throughout his career. During an interview on Onua Showbiz, Shatta Wale expressed his admiration for Sammy Flex, commending him for an outstanding job.
Shatta Wale emphasized Sammy Flex's ability to lend a listening ear and fulfill the artist's specific demands.
The artist highlighted that, unlike his previous managers, Sammy Flex aligns his efforts with Shatta Wale's desires, making the working relationship a seamless and harmonious one.
Shatta Wale went on to assert that Sammy Flex understands him better than any of his past managers, signifying a level of rapport and synergy that has contributed to the success of their professional collaboration.
“What I want to say about Sammy Flex is that he is the Moses for Shatta Movement. What Sammy Flex is doing is just listening and I love that…What I would like to commend him for is that he’s been patient in following what is going on. All the managers that I have worked with, if I say I want Gari then they will give me chicken,”
He shared an anecdote of a trip to London with Sammy Flex for a project, highlighting how the manager diligently woke up each morning to jog for a few minutes, ensuring constant check-ins.
Shatta Wale expressed that the collaborative journey with Sammy Flex has been an exhilarating and positive experience.
“A manager that comes into your life and likes to dictate to you an established artiste that is where I have problem with most people that come into my life. I will say Kudos to him...I like people who want to follow,” he added.
