Sammy Flex is the best manager I have had in my career – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale emphasized Sammy Flex's ability to lend a listening ear and fulfill the artist's specific demands.

The artist highlighted that, unlike his previous managers, Sammy Flex aligns his efforts with Shatta Wale's desires, making the working relationship a seamless and harmonious one.

Shatta Wale went on to assert that Sammy Flex understands him better than any of his past managers, signifying a level of rapport and synergy that has contributed to the success of their professional collaboration.

“What I want to say about Sammy Flex is that he is the Moses for Shatta Movement. What Sammy Flex is doing is just listening and I love that…What I would like to commend him for is that he’s been patient in following what is going on. All the managers that I have worked with, if I say I want Gari then they will give me chicken,”

He shared an anecdote of a trip to London with Sammy Flex for a project, highlighting how the manager diligently woke up each morning to jog for a few minutes, ensuring constant check-ins.

Shatta Wale expressed that the collaborative journey with Sammy Flex has been an exhilarating and positive experience.