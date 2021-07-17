RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkdie's 'No Pressure' track list drops with features from Wale, Kwesi Arthur and more

Selorm Tali

Sarkodie has released the tracklist for his 'No Pressure' album which will have 15 songs on it.

The music project which will be the rapper's 6th studio album was initially scheduled for release on July 9, 2021, but he postponed it to 30th July. Whilst the wait, the tracklist has been released on Apple Music without any comment from King Sark.

The information on the music streaming platform shows that 'No Pressure' will have features from American rappers Wale and Vic Mensa, U.K rapper Giggs, South African music star Cassper Nyovest, Tanzania’s Harmonize and Nigerian singer Oxlade.

Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes, Medikal, MOGmusic, show up as the Ghanaian acts on the album which has songs like "Rollies and Cigars", "Vibration", "Round 2", "Coachella", "Jaara", "Married To The Game", "Anything", "Fireworks", "Whipped", among others.

So far, only two songs from the album, "No Fugazy" and "Vibration" are already out. Sarkodie is yet to speak on the release of the tracklist on Apple Music.

