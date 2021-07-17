Sarkdie's 'No Pressure' track list drops with features from Wale, Kwesi Arthur and more

The information on the music streaming platform shows that 'No Pressure' will have features from American rappers Wale and Vic Mensa, U.K rapper Giggs, South African music star Cassper Nyovest, Tanzania’s Harmonize and Nigerian singer Oxlade.

Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes, Medikal, MOGmusic, show up as the Ghanaian acts on the album which has songs like "Rollies and Cigars", "Vibration", "Round 2", "Coachella", "Jaara", "Married To The Game", "Anything", "Fireworks", "Whipped", among others.

So far, only two songs from the album, "No Fugazy" and "Vibration" are already out. Sarkodie is yet to speak on the release of the tracklist on Apple Music.

Sarkodie No Pressure Track List Pulse Ghana