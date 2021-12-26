Sarkodie bows down to Obrafour for the second time (VIDEO)

Midway through his performance, he invited Obrafour to the stage to join him to perform their collaborations. And when Obrafour stepped on the stage, Sarkodie bowed down to him.

This is the second time Sarkodie has shown this gesture.

In 2016, Sarkodie paused during his performance at the Rapperholic concert to show some respect to Obrafour.

Sarkodie has always idolised Obrafour for influencing his rap career.

Explaining why he admires Obrafour in a 2013 interview, he stated that: “Obrafour is not profane. He does not use profane lyrics like we the young ones do these days, but he is still relevant, and I like him for that.”

Sarkodie and Obrafour have done back-to-back collaborations.

In 2010, Sarkodie featured Obrafour on his hit song “Life,” and in 2015, he featured the legend on “Always On My Mind” off his “Mary” album. He also grabbed him for “Saa Okodie No”, released in 2016 and the most recent one, “Hope,” released in 2018.