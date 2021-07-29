RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkodie calls his fan ‘dumb’ for disrespecting American rapper Wale

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian award-winning rapper Sarkodie didn’t spare his own fan when he tried to disrespect American rapper, Wale.

Sarkodie calls his fan ‘dumb’ for disrespecting American rapper Wale
Sarkodie calls his fan ‘dumb’ for disrespecting American rapper Wale

Wale, who appears on Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” album, has been using his social media platforms, especially Twitter, to promote the Tema rapper but a fan decided to rubbish his effort.

Recommended articles

The fan known as Emmanuel went under Wale’s latest tweets on Sarkodie's "No Pressure" and disrespectfully said the two-time BET Award winner gave the American rapper a career.

When another fan made an appreciation tweet to Wale, the "Bad" hitmaker responded by saying: “Let’s go, Ghana.”

But Emmanuel replied, saying: “Sarkodie gave you a career.” Wale was shocked by the response from the fan. He replied him: “That’s how y’all talk to people who collab with bro? Smh.”

twitter.com

Sarkodie stepped in to put his fan in his place, saying: “Always that one who wanna play dumb… smh.”

twitter.com

“No Pressure”, Sarkodie’s 6th studio album, is scheduled for release on Friday, July 30. The 16-track album features top international artistes.

American rapper Vic Mensa, U.K rapper Giggs, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, Tanzanian singers Harmonize, Nigerian singer Oxlade, and Ghanaian stars, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, and Darkovibes appear on the album.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Lady walks into lover’s room unannounced, meets him ‘grinding’ her friend seriously

Lady walks into lover’s room unannounced, meets him ‘grinding’ her friend seriously

'Rasta' man’s 'ungodly' dance moves bring church service to a halt (video)

'Rasta' man’s romantic dance moves bring church service to a halt (video)