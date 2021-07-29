Sarkodie calls his fan ‘dumb’ for disrespecting American rapper Wale

The fan known as Emmanuel went under Wale’s latest tweets on Sarkodie's "No Pressure" and disrespectfully said the two-time BET Award winner gave the American rapper a career.

When another fan made an appreciation tweet to Wale, the "Bad" hitmaker responded by saying: “Let’s go, Ghana.”

But Emmanuel replied, saying: “Sarkodie gave you a career.” Wale was shocked by the response from the fan. He replied him: “That’s how y’all talk to people who collab with bro? Smh.”

Sarkodie stepped in to put his fan in his place, saying: “Always that one who wanna play dumb… smh.”

“No Pressure”, Sarkodie’s 6th studio album, is scheduled for release on Friday, July 30. The 16-track album features top international artistes.