Sarkodie calls his fan ‘dumb’ for disrespecting American rapper Wale

Ghanaian award-winning rapper Sarkodie didn’t spare his own fan when he tried to disrespect American rapper, Wale.
Wale, who appears on Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” album, has been using his social media platforms, especially Twitter, to promote the Tema rapper but a fan decided to rubbish his effort.
The fan known as Emmanuel went under Wale’s latest tweets on Sarkodie's "No Pressure" and disrespectfully said the two-time BET Award winner gave the American rapper a career.
When another fan made an appreciation tweet to Wale, the "Bad" hitmaker responded by saying: “Let’s go, Ghana.”
But Emmanuel replied, saying: “Sarkodie gave you a career.” Wale was shocked by the response from the fan. He replied him: “That’s how y’all talk to people who collab with bro? Smh.”
Sarkodie stepped in to put his fan in his place, saying: “Always that one who wanna play dumb… smh.”
“No Pressure”, Sarkodie’s 6th studio album, is scheduled for release on Friday, July 30. The 16-track album features top international artistes.
American rapper Vic Mensa, U.K rapper Giggs, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, Tanzanian singers Harmonize, Nigerian singer Oxlade, and Ghanaian stars, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, and Darkovibes appear on the album.
