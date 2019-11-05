The BET Award-winning rapper has worked with the legend and eulogised him for inspiring his musical career but has more to say.

According to the “Adonai” hitmaker, Obrafour’s album surpasses all in Ghana music industry.

He made this statement on his Instagram on Monday, November 4, saying, “God bless the godfather @iamobrafour for inspiring a whole generation. It’s only right we celebrate the masterpiece that built us (musicians), in grand style... Will say it again "Pae Mu Ka" is undoubtedly the best rap album in the history of Ghana music.”

Obrafour was also quick to respond to the post, saying, “Wow! Am humbled by this purity of l❤️ve, the act of kindness and the continuous display of respect. It's my prayer that the Almighty God sustains Us in everything we do. Thank you very much and may the good Lord continue to bless you more... Am eternally grateful bro”.

The final part of Obrafour’s 20th anniversary comes off on November 9, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre.