Sarkodie denies recording a song with Gyakie

According to Sarkodie, he is not recording with Gyakie but only happens to be present at Gyakie’s studio session.

He tweeted: "No track yet pls I just happen to be around the queen’s session."

There have been several reports mostly in the Ghanaian tabloids about the Sarkodie and Gyakie recording a song together when they linked up days ago in London.

Sarkodie shared photos of himself and Gyakie and Blaq Jerzee, one of the top Nigerian music producers. There is also the presence of Gyakie’s manager Electro Mirror and Ceek’s Jay Kjs.

Gyakie is one of the promising young talents emerging in Ghana. She broke out with “Forever” which became an instant hit across Africa.

Her remix with Omah Lay and subsequent promotion and activation in Nigeria was criticized by many industry players, accusing her of neglecting the Ghanaian space.