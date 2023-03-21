Ludacris is currently in Ghana to work with a number of producers and musicians as part of an Afrobeats album he is currently working on.
Sarkodie -Ludacris collaboration in the pipeline as the two hit the studios (VIDEO)
Sarkodie has been spotted hanging out with popular American rapper, actor, and record executive, Ludacris at the former’s house in Ghana.
In a video on social media, the American hip-hop artiste was seen in an apartment eating a plate of Jollof rice, a local delicacy.
In another footage making rounds on social media, Ludacris was captured in an apartment with Sarkodie who gave him a warm welcome to Accra.
"Guess who linked up after 11 years @ludacris," he captioned the video shared on his Instagram stories on March 20.
The two were later seen recording their verses of what is expected to be a masterpiece from the two rappers.
On the back of these, fans are convinced the interaction could birth new music.
According to reports, the American rapper is working on an album that will feature some African artistes and producers.
