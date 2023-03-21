Sarkodie -Ludacris collaboration in the pipeline as the two hit the studios (VIDEO)

In a video on social media, the American hip-hop artiste was seen in an apartment eating a plate of Jollof rice, a local delicacy.

In another footage making rounds on social media, Ludacris was captured in an apartment with Sarkodie who gave him a warm welcome to Accra.

"Guess who linked up after 11 years @ludacris," he captioned the video shared on his Instagram stories on March 20.

The two were later seen recording their verses of what is expected to be a masterpiece from the two rappers.

On the back of these, fans are convinced the interaction could birth new music.