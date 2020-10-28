The Ghanaian rapper presented the BET Award for the Best International Flow category, the same award he historically won last year as the first artiste to claim it ever since the category was created.

This year, South Africa's Nasty C, Dzonga from Brazil, French rapper Kaaris, Kenya's Khaligraph Jones, Meryl from France, UK's Ms Banks, and British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy were nominated for the category which Stormzy eventually won.

Sarkodie announced the winner for the virtual ceremony from a pre-recorded video, where he described Stormzy as his brother and congratulated for winning the award.

In his presentation speech, the father of said "congratulations to my brother Stormzy, you worked super hard for this and I am super proud of you, we go way back and definitely deserve this one".

