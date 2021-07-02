Sarkodie teaches fast rising Nigerian rapper how to make it big in Africa (WATCH)

Ladipoe's 'Feelings' song is another monster hit that is popular across the Ghana airwaves and even outside Africa. 'Feelings' is currently the number song in Ghana on Apple Music's top 100 songs being stream in the country.

The rapper caught up with Ghana's giant rapper Sarkodie who decided to share with him some tips on how to make it big in Africa with rap. "I get it, that's the energy," Sarkodie said in response to Ladipoe saying he wants to prove people wrong with his music.

"All the artiste that over the years, I have noticed that made it, had the same thought. See I respect, I am humble but when it comes to the work ... I have been doing this for 10 years," King Sark said.

In the video shared by Ladipoe who signed to Don Jazy's Marvin Records, Obidi added that "because as he saying rap is not really the main thing in Africa so to be able to dominate with rap you need a ..."