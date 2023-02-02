‘Say what you want’ - Sarkodie responds to critics downplaying his significance on 'Stir It Up’

Since the release of the music collaboration, it has been met with mixed reactions with a lot of industry players not been impressed with the work Sarkodie did on the song.

His industry colleague Shatta Wale, described the rapper’s feature on Bob Marley’s new version of Stir It Up as ‘featuring a ghost’.

During an interview with Dj Reuben on Luv FM’s Drive Time, not only did Shatta mock the project, but he also downplayed the significance of Sarkodie being featured on a Bob Marley classic.

He added “I don’t think it should be a problem. As we hear, Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley, it’s so beautiful, at least we have someone who has featured a ghost, we should praise him.”

Rapper, Yaa Pono also dropped a diss song that has caused an uproar on social media.

“Since when did we feature the dead?” Pono rapped while indicating that any attempt to exclude him from the list of Tema-based rappers is trash.

On the song, Yaa Pono touted his prowess as he claimed superiority over other rappers. He boasted of performing at events every weekend. He emitted that he is feared by some industry players while alleging spiritual attacks on his person.

“Monkeys, some of your fans will still hail me,” he rapped in the Twi language as he claimed to be the king of the rap music space.

"Who runs this yard? It's Pono who runs this yard."

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall singer and broadcaster Blakk Rasta recently also added his voice on Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley’s "Stir It Up" remix.

According to him, Sarkodie’s feature with Bob Marley is a desecration of the legacy of the legendary musician.

Speaking on his show on Accra-based 3FM, Blakk Rasta noted that the rapper’s attitude has tarnished the legacy of the legendary reggae singer and the originality of the song meant to praise the legend’s lover.

“What Sarkodie did is just a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It’s so shameful. What Sarkodie did is nothing but the desecration of the music king. It’s like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up and steal the gold and diamonds he was buried with.”

However, Sarkodie who have had enough of the critics have responded to them in a Twitter video post.

The rapper posted a funny Osofo Kyiri Abosom video with the words, 'Say what ever you want to say, I am watching for everyone, I will strike when the time comes. I am monitoring a lot of people and when I am done, I will take action'.