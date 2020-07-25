The American singer is set to release her music film, Black Is King, which features music videos from her The Lion King: Gift album.

The leaked video sighted by Pulse.com.gh looks to have been recorded from the screen of a TV and had inscriptions suggesting it might have been recorded in a non-English speaking country, possibly in Asia.

The short clip which could be described as a trailer has Shatta Wale seated on a throne riding on a horse and riding a king with some guards beside.

Beyoncé, on the hand, is seen dancing and singing. She rock many different hairstyles which are African-inspired. While the video is not very clear and its origin is not known is looks very believable.